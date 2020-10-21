Clean out the cabinet…Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cleaning out the medicine cabinet could help prevent theft, drug abuse, and potentially save a life.

Central Kentucky residents are urged to take advantage of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Take Back Day: a free, no-questions-asked event to properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medicine.

In Lexington, the Take Back Day event is 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24 at Kentucky American Water, located at 2300 Richmond Rd.

Representatives from the local Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office, the Lexington Police Department, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s office will be on hand to take unwanted items.

And the Kentucky State Police troopers are taking part at all their offices around the state (POST-TAKE-BACK-LOCATIONS-2020).

“Disposing of unwanted medication at our drive-thru take back site is safe, quick, and easy,” said Todd Kuehnlein, Resident Agent in Charge of the Lexington DEA office. “Residents can stay in their car and don’t need to sign anything or provide any information.”

Items accepted at Take Back Day:

* prescription and over-the-counter pills

* vitamins

* medicated ointments and lotions

* pet medication

Liquids, aerosol cans and needles are not accepted at Take Back Day.

“Kentucky American Water is pleased to continue our support for the Take Back Day event in Fayette County,” said Susan Lancho, external affairs manager for Kentucky American Water. “Take Back Days help keep medications from getting into the wrong hands and also provide an opportunity for medications to be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way rather than being flushed down the drain or toilet and entering our area waterways.”

National Take Back Day is typically held twice a year; in April and October. Due to COVID-19, the spring event was canceled.

During the spring Take Back event in October 2019, Americans turned in 441 tons of prescription drugs at thousands of drop-off sites across the country. In Lexington, residents turned in nearly 1,500 pounds of medication.

Many pharmacies and hospitals offer permanent drop boxes where residents can dispose of prescription medication. For more information about Take Back Day and the disposal of prescription drugs, go to DEAtakeback.com <http://www.deatakeback.com/> or lexingtonky.gov/med-disposal <http://lexingtonky.gov/med-disposal> .