Job fair seeks to fill 70 positions in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Job Shop in partnership with Hendrickson and The United Way of South Central Kentucky is hosting a career fair at Hendrickson in Somerset on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at 565 Pin Oak Drive.

The Job Shop will be taking onsite applications and offering on the spot interviews with The Job Shop and a member of the Hendrickson Human Resources Team.

Hendrickson is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of medium- and heavy-duty mechanical, elastomeric and air suspensions; integrated and non-integrated axle and brake systems; tire pressure control systems; auxiliary lift axle systems; parabolic and multi-leaf springs; stabilizers; bumpers; and components to the global commercial transportation industry.

The Job Shop has 70 openings on 2nd & 3rd shift at Hendrickson – Somerset, hiring for various positions including: Assemblers, Material Handlers, Welders/ Fabricators.

The Job Shop is a staffing and employment agency that has been serving Southeastern Kentucky since 1986. Individuals interested in a career at Hendrickson can apply with The Job Shop at the career fair on October 29 OR at The Job Shop in Somerset, Monday – Friday 7:00am – 7:00pm/ Saturday 10:00am-2:00pm: 3560 S Hwy 27, Suite 1-Somerset, KY 42503

Applicants can also apply online: www.thejobshop.cc

Current applicants are encouraged to call now for more information: 606.678.9675.

