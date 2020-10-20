GoFundMe raising money for a garden outside Sav’s Restaurant honoring late Jake Gibbs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new garden is coming to Sav’s on East Main Street and the community is raising money to help pay for it.
“Jake’s Garden at Sav’s restaurant” is in honor of Sav’s friend and late councilmember Jake Gibbs who died in march.
One thing Sav and his wife didn’t expect was the thick concrete and clay that stood in the way.
Now Gibb’s widow, Anita Courtney, is helping organize a GoFundMe, to help Sav see the creation come to life.
It has about $8,000 raised so far, of a $15,000 goal.
Courtney says this is garden will represent more than a tribute to her late husband.
“Jake would be so honored. It just everything he cared about he so wanted Lexington to be innovative and environmentally creative and community minded and this project does all of that,” Courtney said.
The project is expected to finish during winter she said.
“It feels to me like Guinea, West Africa meets Lexington mainstream, and the outbuilding will look a bit like an African hut, and it will be filled with all these beautiful plants. So it’s going to be just a great place for people to convene,” she said.
And don’t be fooled by the construction, Sav’s is still open with more outdoor seating on the old layfette avenue side of the restaurant.