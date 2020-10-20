COVID exposure advisory issued for Beattyville business

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky River District Health Department has issued a COVID exposure advisory for people who have visited a business in Beattyville.

An employee at World Finance in Beattyville has tested positive for COVID 19. Anyone who went into this office on October 12th, 13th, 14th, or 15th may have been exposed. They should monitor for symptoms including coughing, fever, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and/or gastro-intestinal upset

- Advertisement -

If any of these symptoms develop, contact a medical provider and get tested for COVID 19.