Columbia Gas of Kentucky warns homeowners about impostors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Columbia Gas of Kentucky is warning homeowners about imposters asking to see their Columbia Gas bills, after receiving reports about several scams.

Columbia Gas reminds residents there is no obligation to provide a natural gas bill or any other personal information to a stranger. They also warn that some door-to-door sales that may seem legitimate are actually salespeople are using high-pressure sales tactics and false claims to coerce consumers into buying products or services that are not needed or delivered.

Columbia Gas employees and contractors have photo identification. The utility company also wants homeowners to keep these tips in mind:

 Before you allow a stranger to enter your home, ask to see identification. All Columbia Gas of Kentucky employees and contractors carry identification cards bearing their name, photograph and identification number and will be happy to show it.

 If you want to verify whether work is scheduled to be done in your area, call Columbia’s Customer Care Center at 800-432-9345 during business hours. Columbia Gas employees understand if customers call to verify their identity. They will not make you feel pressured to let them into your home.

 Most Columbia Gas employees drive clearly marked vehicles that are easy to identify.

 Do not allow entry into your home to people who claim to offer a Columbia Gas refund. Columbia Gas employees never deliver cash refunds or “rebates” to customers’ homes.

 Report suspicious activity to the police. If a person claiming to represent Columbia Gas does not have proper identification, call the police and then call Columbia Gas at 800-432-9345. Be prepared to give a detailed description of the individual and their vehicle.