41-year-old woman dies after being struck by train

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old Williamsburg, Ky., woman died Tursday after being struck by a train in Whitley County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Jennifer L. Frazier was struck just before noon Tuesday in the Pleasant View community. She was walking on the railroad tracks and was hit by a CSX train, troopers said.

She was taken by Whitley County EMS to Jellico Community Hospital in Tennessee, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed at the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday, the KSP said.

Trooper Ridener is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, the Whitley County Sherriff’s Office, Whitley County EMS, and the Whitley County Emergency Management.