WATCH: Police seek help identifying trailer theft suspects

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rash of trailer thefts during the last few months has Nicholasville Police investigators asking the community for help.
And one of the victims has good video that could help.
“If everyone can take a few minutes to take a look at the included video and see if you may know who these individuals are. It appears that the guy driving is using a Chevrolet S-10 pickup. The driver also gets out and has an unusual walk,” police said of the video and the suspects.
Anyone with information, should contact Det. Fraddosio at 859-885-9467.