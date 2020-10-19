Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been on offense, with each campaigning in states they’re trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that’s just over two weeks away.
Trump began Sunday in Nevada, making a rare visit to church before an evening rally in Carson City. Nevada was once considered a battleground, but the state hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.
Biden attended Mass in Delaware before flying to North Carolina. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.
