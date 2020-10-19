Showers and storms Monday

A cold front brings showers and storms to Kentucky Monday and Tuesday morning. Drier air will follow, with an uptick in temperatures by the middle of the week. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
MONDAY – Increasing clouds and gusty winds, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 60s.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms, as lows cool to around 60.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com
Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com