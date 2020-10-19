KY 587 in Lee County to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 21

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 587 (Farmers Ridge) in Lee County will need to find another route on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The road will be closed near milepoint 4.2 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is between Shady Lane and Lucians Lane.

Work will begin around 8:30 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

- Advertisement -

No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use US 421, KY 3445, KY 1071, KY 30, and KY 399 through Jackson and Owsley counties as an alternate route. Local roads (Hale Ridge and Todds roads) are also available to bypass the closure location for passenger vehicles. Motorists should plan their trips accordingly.

Fewer than 100 vehicles use this portion of KY 587 each day.

In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed until another suitable date.