Hazard McDonald’s manager one of few in the world to earn honor

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jennifer Hammond, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Hazard, Ky., has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s restaurant managers globally.

Hammond, a 16-year veteran of McDonald’s, is one of 345 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets, to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy. That represents the top 1 percent of restaurant managers.

- Advertisement -

“The Ray Kroc to me embodies teamwork,” Hammond said. “I would have never received this award if it wasn’t for my determined team who kept pushing to meet our goals time and time again.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“Jennifer was nominated for the Ray Kroc Award because of her commitment to the highest levels of QSC,” said Hazard McDonald’s Owner-Operator Ken Patula. “She is tied in closely with the community and this has represented our brand in an outstanding fashion!”

McDonald’s is committed to creating employment opportunities for people of all ages and from all backgrounds, as well as boosting employability to help people gain the skills and experience, they need to progress in their careers.

McDonald’s provides opportunities for progression and promoting from within; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.