$700,000 grant funds Family Recovery Court in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A $700,000 federal crime victims grant will help establish a Family Recovery Court in Clay County, Ky., which will help reunite families involved with child protective services while keeping children safe.

The grant is awarded to Volunteers of America Mid-States from a U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime’s grant program. U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced the grant.

“The federal funding will enable VOA to deliver comprehensive trauma treatment and family-focused services to children impacted by substance abuse within their family. It can improve the stability, health, and well-being of the community,” said McConnell. “VOA is doing impressive work in Eastern Kentucky to help families and children impacted by the substance abuse epidemic.”

“We learned early in our life-saving efforts to combat drug abuse, that this epidemic requires a multi-faceted, holistic approach with a multitude of leaders at the table. This important grant focuses on providing a compassionate road to recovery in partnership with our justice system, which is a vital part of advancing accountability and a family support system when individuals need it the most,” added Rogers.

“This is another wonderful example of the partnership that has been created between Volunteers of America and Southeast Kentucky and moved forward with the assistance of Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, who represents Clay County.

“Volunteers of America is thrilled to receive essential federal support to do life-changing work in Clay County and Southeastern Kentucky. We are very grateful that VOA’s proposal to establish a Family Recovery Court in Clay County was funded by the U.S. Department of Justice and are so appreciative of all of the community partners and leaders who have made this grant possible,” said Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.

In July, Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers announced VOA received a $2.6 million grant to help mothers and families maintain long-term recovery.