Rain for the Start of the Workweek, then some Sunshine

A stalled out weather maker will continue to spark showers and storms through early Tuesday. High pressure takes control of our weather by midweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky both Wednesday and Thursday. Another weather maker arrives late week, sparking more showers and storms into the weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with showers as lows cool to the lower 50s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 60s.
