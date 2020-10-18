Rain for the Start of the Workweek, then some Sunshine

A stalled out weather maker will continue to spark showers and storms through early Tuesday. High pressure takes control of our weather by midweek. Expect a mostly sunny sky both Wednesday and Thursday. Another weather maker arrives late week, sparking more showers and storms into the weekend. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy with showers as lows cool to the lower 50s.

MONDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 60s.

