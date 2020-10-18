UPDATE: Golden Alert canceled after man found safe

UPDATE: Lexington Police say Jesse Bradley was found safe at about 3 p.m. Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 26-year-old Jesse Bradley who was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17.

Bradley lives in the Garden Springs area of Lexington and has a diagnosed mental illness. He has made statements about harming himself and usually carries a knife.

Bradley is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds, with brown buzz cut hair and blue eyes. He was last seen carrying a blue backpack and wearing jeans, black shoes, and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.