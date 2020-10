LAUREL COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) – A 15-year-old last seen Saturday night is being sought in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff John Root, Joshua Winkler was last seen at about 10 p.m. Saturday on KY 1006 about a mile south of London. He was on foot wearing a blue hoody, brown pants and boots.

Deputy James Fox is investigating. Anyone with information should call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.