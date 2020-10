LAUREL COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) – A 14-year-old last seen Saturday night is being sought in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff John Root, Kyra Chappell was last seen at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday on Lily Road about four miles south of London. She was wearing gray sweatpants and Air One tennis shoes.

Deputy Charlie Johnson is investigating. Anyone with information should call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.