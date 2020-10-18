Beverly J. Ross Day: Lexington woman honored for her service with day dedicated in her name

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman, who will soon be 85-years-old, is celebrating the milestone in an extra special way.

The City of Lexington is recognizing Beverly J. Ross’ service to the community by dedicating the day in her honor.

- Advertisement -

Ross read the surprise tribute during her drive-by birthday celebration Sunday, which was held ahead of her actual birthday Tuesday.

“I, Linda Gorton, the Mayor of Lexington, do hereby declare October the 20, 2020, Beverly J. Ross in honor of a pillar of our community.”

Governor Andy Beshear even took the time to honor Ross, in part writing, “She serves as an example to us all.”

Ross is recognized for her more than 60 years of service in the community. She’s done everything from feeding the homeless, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, visiting nursing homes, and more.

“It’s a great feeling to serve somebody else besides yourself,” says Ross. “Get out. Give a little cheer to somebody. Say little things here and there, and put a little love in it.”

Ross says she loves helping others and she never expected this sort of honor for doing something that comes naturally to her.

“It is a blessing, so I appreciate them,” says Ross.

Her grandson, Jylan Ross, says he’s lucky to have her.

“I just look at her and say that’s a great example of what love is all about,” Jylan says.

He sent in the tribute request to Mayor Linda Gorton.

“You could have ignored it,” Jylan says. “You could have denied it. I want to say thank you for making my grandmother feel special on her special day.”

Jylan says the turn out for his grandmother’s drive-by celebration also speaks volumes about how she cares for others.

“She’s all about love,” Jylan says. “She’s all about peace, so I want the community to follow in her footsteps.”

“Love each other,” says Ross. That’s the main thing.”

Ross’ late husband, Raymond Ross Sr., served as the first Black weatherman right here at WTVQ.