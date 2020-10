CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – “Feed the Community” food box giveaway is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Clay City in Powell County.

The giveaway starts at 4 p.m. at the city park next to Amvets in Clay City. Recipients must pick up their boxes.

- Advertisement -

The distribution is sponsored by the Hands of Love Pantry food bank, Harbor Light Worship Center, the city of Clay City and the Clay City Police Department.

For information, call 606-947-0566, 859-576-0314, or 606-521-0833.