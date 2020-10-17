Suds & Screams, spooky car wash to benefit charity

Officials say under federal law it's illegal to have a firearm if you are a convicted felon, an illegal alien, an unlawful user of a controlled substance, convicted of a misdemeanor crime or domestic violence.
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clean your vehicle and get scared at the same time. Car Express Wash in Danville is putting on a haunted car wash for charity.
Car Express Wash is hosting Suds & Screams every Saturday evening plus Halloween Eve from 6-9 P.M. According to a Facebook post, it’s “The areas only charity haunted car wash!”
Car Express Wash says charities will get 30% of the proceeds during those nights.
“The groups that are signed up are Boyle Co Cross Country, Boy Scouts Troop 27, Boyle County Marching Band, Morse Baseball Academy for Danville Baseball, & Danville Boyle County Humane Society,” according to the post.
Car Wash Express is located at 306 Skywatch Drive in Danville.