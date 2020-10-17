Clouds move back in and a chance for rain

By
Chelsea Smith
An active weather pattern will impact us the next several days. Some will see a few rounds of rain while others will mainly deal with cloud cover. Clouds move in on Sunday with a chance for rain for northern Kentucky later in the evening and through Monday. A warming trend with temperatures back up to the 70s by mid-week. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, with lows in the 40s.
SUNDAY Increase in cloud cover, with highs in the 60s.

