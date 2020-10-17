Police: Woman arrested in 2009 murder case

Officials say under federal law it's illegal to have a firearm if you are a convicted felon, an illegal alien, an unlawful user of a controlled substance, convicted of a misdemeanor crime or domestic violence.
Officials say under federal law it's illegal to have a firearm if you are a convicted felon, an illegal alien, an unlawful user of a controlled substance, convicted of a misdemeanor crime or domestic violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a 2009 murder case, according to Lexington police.
Police said 34-year-old Rachel Martin was charged with murder for the death of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, the owner of Charlie’s Restaurant and Lounge, was found suffering from a head injury at his home on Augusta Drive in May 2009.
- Advertisement -
Police said Sowers later died at a hospital from blunt force trauma.
Martin was taken into custody Friday with the assistance of the Garrard County Police Department. She was lodged in the Lincoln County Regional Jail pending extradition to Lexington.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.