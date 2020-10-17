Lexington car wash hosts ‘Tunnel of Terror’ to benefit area food banks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re looking for a car wash and a scary time, HyperShine in Lexington is hosting a ‘Tunnel of Terror’ haunted car wash for charity.
According to a social media post by HyperShine, the business is partnering with local food banks to help families in need.
The family-friendly event takes place every Friday and Saturday through Halloween from 7-9 P.M.
It’s $20 per vehicle or free for FastPass members. It’s $5 off your wash if you bring one canned food item.
All donations go directly to the Hope Center in Lexington, Amelia United Methodist Church and Community Interfaith Food Pantry, according to the post.
HyperShine in Lexington is located in the Meijer parking lot at 1821 Alysheba Way. Other locations include the HyperShine in Amelia, Ohio and O’Fallon, Illinois.
