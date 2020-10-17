KSP: Man dies after being shot by police during barricade situation

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by a trooper during a barricade situation Friday evening.

According to KSP, troopers were contacted by the Greenville Police Department just after 6 P.M. in reference to a subject who barracaded himself in a house in the 400 block of James Street.

KSP says Greenville police were on site to serve a mental health warrant on an adult male. While at the scene, the male subject shot at officers before barricading himself in his basement.

Kentucky State Police Special Response Team was requested and negotiations began after communication was established with the subject. Shortly after 2 A.M., KSP said the man exited his residence brandishing a rifle in a threatening manner. In response, a state trooper shot at the individual. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroners Office.

No officers were injured during the incident. No one else was in the home at the time, according to KSP.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.