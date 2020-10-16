Some fall colors have peaked In W. Va., but there’s more ahead

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
1

Areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia will offer the best color this weekend. Those areas have reached 75% to 100% color change, with some of the highest elevations just past peak.

The West Virginia Tourism Office recommends checking the status of individual businesses before traveling. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling.

