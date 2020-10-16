Some fall colors have peaked In W. Va., but there’s more ahead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.
“Fall color is popping up all over the state,” West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said in a news release. “While some of our higher elevations have peaked, there are still several weeks’ worth of leaf peeping ahead in southern West Virginia and the panhandles.”
Areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia will offer the best color this weekend. Those areas have reached 75% to 100% color change, with some of the highest elevations just past peak.
The West Virginia Tourism Office recommends checking the status of individual businesses before traveling. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling.