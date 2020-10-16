More than pound of meth, other drugs seized in raid

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A four-month joint investigation by several agencies

results in the seizure of more than 24 ounces of meth, three ounces of heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash and lands three people in jail on drug trafficking and possession charges.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 29-year-old Angela N. Burdine, of Science Hill, is charged with first-degree meth trafficking, first-degree heroin trafficking, first-degree drug trafficking and evidence tampering following a raid on her home on North Highway 1247 at about 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

In addition, 40-year-old Eric R. Peters and 42-year-old William D. Godby, both of Somerset, each were charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Speck, when deputies, Kentucky State Police and agents with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force arrived, they found two men, later identified as Peters and Godby, outside in a car. A search of the car located two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and syringes, the sheriff said.

Deputies approached the front door of the home and after announcing themselves and getting no response, forced their way in.

Pulaski Sheriff’s Det. Lt. Daryl Kegley located Burdine in the bathroom trying to flush items. Deputies were able to recover about three ounces of meth and 40 Xanax tablets in the toilet bowl before they were lost, according to the sheriff.

While searching a bedroom, deputies located numerous baggies of suspected heroin, methamphetamine, digital scales, cash, baggies, and a safe. Deputies were able to gain access to the safe where a substantial amount of methamphetamine and heroin were located, Speck said.

Combined, deputies seized:

— Approximately 679.9 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 1.5 lbs)

— Approximately 92 grams of heroin

— Approximately 468 Xanax

— $2,578 cash

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in the investigation by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Pulaski County Detention Center. The investigation continues by the Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact his office at 606-678-5145 or on our Tip Line at 606-679-8477. Tips can remain anonymous.