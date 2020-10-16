Mop-toting deputies come to the rescue

who do good things every day and often don’t get as much as a pat on the back. MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some more law enforcement officers add to the list of dozenswho do good things every day and often don’t get as much as a pat on the back.

Members of the Menifee County Sheriff’s Department stepped up late Thursday night to protect and serve Menifee County High School in Frenchburg.

Deputy Justin Carter noticed a water leak from a water fountain in the boy’s locker room that had covered the floor, hallway and went into the weight room.

Carter not only dismantled the fountain, but with the assistance of Jake Harris and Tanner Smith, used squeegees and mops to clean the areas.

“Their quick actions certainly prevented damage to the building. We appreciate their dedication to the students of the Menifee County School District and are very grateful for this community partnership,” the school district said in a social media post.