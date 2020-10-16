Food box giveaway set Monday, Friday in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amen House will have its ‘Farmers to Families Food Box’

distribution from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

The Georgetown/Scott County Amen House is giving out 1,250 food boxes in the City Parking Lot at the corner of Washington and Broadway, behind City Hall)

Vehicle traffic will follow the green line to enter the pickup que from Main Street onto Court Street and will follow the attached route through the City Parking Lot to the pickup location and then exit east onto Washington Street.

Foot traffic will follow the blue line on the attached image.

“We expect a heavy amount of vehicle traffic in this area, please use caution,” Georgetown Police said.

Another distribution will be Friday, March 23 at Southland Christian Church at 140 Amerson Way in Georgetown. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until the 400 boxes are given out.