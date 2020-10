‘Blow out’ day breaks moderate string of new Fayette COVID cases

Friday’s report put that total at 2,509, an increase of 23 from the previous report.

Of the 2,509 cases, 21 new cases were at UK, bringing the total to 2,272; 77 have been at Commonwealth Baptist College; 92, an increase of one, have been at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 65, an increase of one, have been at Transylvania; and three have been at Sullivan University.

Another 56 people have recovered, lifting that total to 8,479. Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers, including charts with demographics, hospitalizations and more, are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org. - Advertisement -

The number of reported cases has grown steadily each month during the outbreak: