Woman killed when car crashes into log truck

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 46-year-old Columbia woman was killed Wednesday when her car crashed into a log truck in Adair County

According to the Kentucky State Police, Lisa Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday when the 2012 Toyota Camry she was driving crossed the center line eastbound on KY 900 and hit the westbound 1989 International log truck driven by 63-year-old Tommy Cape, of Columbia.

Troopers said Cooper was not wearing a seat belt.

Cape was belted and treated for minor injuries by Adair County EMS.

The accident is under investigation by Sgt. Adam Likins, who was assisted on the scene by Adair County S.O., Adair County EMS, and the Adair County Fire Department.