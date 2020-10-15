Six escape injury as car crashes into business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six people miraculously walked away uninjured Thursday

afternoon when a car crashed into a Lexington business.

It happened just before 4:20 at the Tobacco and Vape shop at 524 W. New Circle Road. The silver Honda Accord with three people in it drove completely through the front glass and into the business.

Three people were in the store at the time.

All six people walked out.

Police say the woman driving the car was driving through the parking lot and failed to navigate the turn, crashing into the store instead.

The car missed an adjacent Gamestop business.