Montgomery retires as director of Kentucky Right to Life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Margie Montgomery, the executive director of the Kentucky Right to Life Association, announced her retirement effective October 12, 2020.

“Margie made her life’s work the goal of protecting the unborn child, the person with disabilities, the medically disabled, and the elderly,” said Diana Maldonado, president of Kentucky Right to Life Association. “As we move forward, we are grateful for her, her dedication, and her leadership.”

- Advertisement -

In 1970, Margie Montgomery helped establish Right to Life of Louisville and was one of three co-founders of Kentucky Right to Life Association, Inc. in 1973. She then served as a lobbyist, newspaper editor, and chairman of the Kentucky Right to Life Association, Inc. Political Action Committee.

She has served as the executive director since 1974.

During her tenure, she oversaw the state’s largest and oldest right to life organization and the official state affiliate of the National Right to Life Committee. Since 1978 she has represented Kentucky Right to Life on the board for the National Right to Life Committee.

In 2014, the National Right to Life Committee recognized her dedication with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual convention, held in Louisville.

In a 2003 article for NRLNews, National Right to Life’s newspaper, Montgomery wrote:

“I am often asked what is it about me that makes it possible to come to the office today with the same determination I did January 23, 1973, the day after the nightmarish Roe v. Wade decision was handed down. The most concise answer is because the grace of God has given me the vision to see the unborn child as he or she truly is—a unique, living human being made in the image of God.”