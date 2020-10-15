Manchester Street will be temporarily one-way for paving 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Manchester Street in Lexington will be one-way from the railroad tracks toward Oliver Lewis Way for up to two weeks beginning on Monday, Oct. 19.

This traffic pattern change will allow milling and paving of Manchester Street from Tarr Trace to the railroad tracks to be completed by Oct. 30.

Commuters will not be able to turn onto Manchester Street from Oliver Lewis Way. The detour route follows Oliver Lewis Way to Versailles Rd. and S. Forbes to reach Manchester St.

All Distillery District and Manchester area businesses will be accessible from Forbes Road.

Willard St. near Manchester St. will also be paved during this time. Residents living on Willard St. will be able to access driveways and homes during paving.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the project area and be aware of flaggers and lane changes.

Paving follows a months-long construction project that replaced the aging sanitary sewer line that runs under Manchester St. Information on that project is available at LexingtonKY.gov/ManchesterSewer.