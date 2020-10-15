KSP charges Green County man with child sexual exploitation

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thursday, Kentucky State Police investigators charged a 46-year-old Greensburg, Ky., man on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Robert Allen was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that started after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered he was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, the KSP said.

The investigation resulted in the execution Thursday of a search warrant at a residence in Greensburg. Equipment was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination.

Allen is charged with one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony, according to the KSP.