‘Greenfest’ takes lessons, events, seminars virtual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Bluegrass Greensource is hosting its sixth annual GreenFest, this year presented by PNC.

It will be a virtual four-day sustainable living festival featuring green living workshops and resources as well as a virtual vendor webpage.

GreenFest will be held virtually on October 20th, 22nd, 27th, and 29th. Local experts will present 24 green living sessions ranging from zero-waste shopping, to backyard birding, to how to make your house more energy efficient.

Virtual tours and take-and-make sessions will add to the festivities. Admission is free, though attendees will need to register to receive the links to the sessions. Any interested in attending can register here.

“We established GreenFest in 2015 as a way to make living sustainably as accessible and fun as possible,” says Amy Sohner, Bluegrass Greensource executive director. “GreenFest brings together regional experts and vendors to make resource sharing simple, and this year’s virtual event will make it available to a broader audience.”

This year GreenFest will bring a new unique, interactive experience through its virtual tours and take-and-make sessions.

The virtual tours will include the Seedleaf Urban Farm as well as a Tree Walk. Take-and-make sessions will include DIY green cleaners, rain barrels, vermicomposting bins and printmaking.

Participants will be able to pick up materials from Bluegrass Greensource’s office for a small fee if they are interested in making their own.

A diverse lineup of 24 Green Living Workshops including 4 virtual tours and 4 take-and-make sessions span through the four nights from 6:00 until 8:00 pm each night. These short and engaging workshops are designed to increase access to sustainable living resources and knowledge.

“Our Green Living Workshops are the foundation of GreenFest,” says Sohner. “These workshops are a great opportunity to be introduced to new sustainability skills or resources that participants can then take home and put into practice.”

Workshop leaders represent a diverse pool of regional sustainability experts and organizations. A full schedule of the workshops can be found below and at www.BgGreenfest.org.