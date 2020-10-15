Fresh Harvest opens Lincoln County greenhouse; Census deadline early Friday morning

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Fresh Harvest opened Thursday its Stanford greenhouse that will produce snacking tomatoes.

The $20 million investment, which was first announced in 2016, will create 75 full-time jobs for Lincoln County and is another step toward establishing Kentucky as a national AgriTech leader.

“As a rural Kentuckian, it gives me pride that these jobs of the future are being created in my backyard,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, praising the ribbon-cutting during the state’s daily coronavirus briefing.. “As we build a better Kentucky, access to a good paying job is a top priority and our administration is working hard to keep this promise.”

Coleman and Gov. Andy Beshear also encouraged Kentuckians to meet tomorrow’s deadline to fill out the Census.

Kentucky is tops among Southern states in self response rate at 68.1% and Oldham County, at 83.2 percent is one of the top 10 counties in the country. Counties in rural Eastern Kentucky are among those with the lowest response rates.

Owsley County Judge Executive Cale Turner called every resident in the county during the last few months to encourage them to fill out their Census forms.

“We have said many times, this is a huge deal. Your participation in the census dictates critical items for the next 10 years like Kentucky’s representation in Congress and federal funding for roads, schools, housing and social programs,” said Coleman.

Kentuckians can: complete the Census at 2020Census.gov until 5:59 am EDT Friday, Oct. 16; click here to respond by phone in 13 languages; or mail in their census, postmarked today.