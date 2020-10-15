Free COVID testing at Byrider Auto, Eastland Lanes this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program has moved this week to Byrider Auto and Eastland Bowling Lanes with testing Thursday through Saturday.

“The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program has been an overwhelming success for our City,” Gorton said. “It is so important to offer testing throughout Lexington, and these sites offer easy access to testing in areas that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

Lexington has continued to see an increase in number of cases reported over the past few months.

Byrider Auto and Eastland Bowling Lanes, 750 E. New Circle Road, is available from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.., Thursday, October 15, and Friday, October 16; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, October 17. The public should enter the testing site off Eastland Drive.

The site will offer free testing and does not require an appointment or pre-registration.

Byrider Auto has been a member of the Lexington community for more than years. Lytle Batten, general manager, worked with city officials to coordinate logistics and optimize the parking lot flow for ease of use and limit any potential hazards at entry and exit points.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a concern to everybody. We want to do our part to give back to our community and this is a way for us to do so. It is crucial that people have convenient access to testing and this new site helps the city make that available,” Batten said.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike, through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. Testing is available, without appointment, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Free drive-thru testing also continues, through Bluewater, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Bluewater, which also administers testing at Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program locations, is offering tests at no cost to the patient. Health insurance information may be requested, but is not required, to receive testing. Tests are available to anyone. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road. These sites are not intended for UK student testing. Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available seven days a week at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory has been recognized by the state of Kentucky for expanding the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Based in Mount Washington, KY, they are committed to be an industry leader in cutting-edge instrumentation and testing methodologies.