Camp Nelson Visitor Center unveils new sign

UPDATE POSTED AT 11:30 A.M. OCT. 15, 2020

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Park Service, along with local, state and national dignitaries, unveiled a new sign Thursday morning on the front of the Camp Nelson National Monument Visitor Center.

The unveiling also was an opportunity for the park to share information and updates on some of the new features that have been added.

ORIGINAL STORY

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Park Service will unveil a new sign on the front of the Camp Nelson National Monument Visitor Center at 11 a.m. Oct. 15.

The unveiling also is an opportunity for the park to share information and updates about upcoming projects.

Camp Nelson National Monument was created by Presidential proclamation on October 26, 2018. A three-year agreement between the NPS and Jessamine County allow the park to be co-managed by both entities through September 2021.

Afterwards, the NPS will solely manage the park.

“This unveiling is just one of many steps that move Camp Nelson closer to being fully managed by the NPS,” Superintendent Ernie Price said. “It’s a pleasure to work with the Jessamine County staff. The nation and the NPS are grateful that this important landscape has been preserved by the people of Jessamine County. The lessons that can be learned here are timeless for our entire nation.”

The sign unveiling is an outdoor event so if attending, plan accordingly.

Due to public health concerns, the inside of the visitor center will be open to limited numbers of visitors at one time, and all park trails are open. Please call the park at 859-881-5716 with questions about this event.