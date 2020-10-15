Ag Commissioner announces annual poster, essay contest for students

Erica Bivens
Source: Kentucky Dept. of Agriculture

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has invited Kentucky students to enter the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) annual Poster and Essay Contest.

The theme of the 2021 contest is “Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops.”

“The annual KDA Poster and Essay contest is a nod to how our farm families never stopped working during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Commissioner Quarles. “With so many Kentucky school children learning from home this year, I hope parents and teachers will encourage them to submit an entry in art or writing for this contest. While our medical community worked to keep us safe during the pandemic, it is the Kentucky farmer who has kept us fed.”

Students in grades K-12 may submit a poster, an essay of 500 words or less, or a digital entry, which may be photos or original digital artwork. Each entry must include the actual written theme and be postmarked by Monday, March 1, 2021.

Winners will be notified by Friday, April 9, 2021. Winners in the poster and essay competitions will be selected in each grade. One statewide winner will be selected for digital artwork. Each winner will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and will be recognized at the 2021 Poster and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony next year. Winning entries will be displayed in Commissioner Quarles’ Frankfort office and at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

For more information, including complete contest rules and an entry form, click HERE.

Erica Bivens
