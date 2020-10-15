93 residents, staff positive at Lee County nursing home; Knott funeral exposure

KNOTT/LEE COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky River District Health Department has two coronavirus health advisories, including one of possible exposure at a funeral and another outbreak at a nursing home.

According to the Health Department, people who attended the funeral for James Baker at Hindman Funeral Services in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 10 may have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. This individual reported shaking hands with several other people at the service.

People should monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, changes in the sensation of taste and smell, and gastro-intestinal upset.

Meanwhile, Signature HealthCARE issued an update Thursday afternoon on the outbreak at its Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville.

According to the statement, as of 4 p.m., the latest totals for Signature HealthCARE’s Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center 69 residents who have tested positive with 62 of those in the facility and seven in hospitals and 24 staff members positive.

“As we know, this virus changes daily and there are many asymptomatic persons, even in the state of Kentucky at large, who remain untested, virus carriers, that can affect us all. Furthermore, many of our residents must go out to hospitals for appointments or stays that last several days, and then return. In doing so, ambulance personnel are involved in the transport, hospital personnel encounter our residents; all of whom encounter persons in the general public every day. We realize, the potential for this virus to affect us all is high. Earlier this month, when one of our residents tested positive, Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center followed Signature HealthCARE’s policy and immediately conducted facility-wide testing, with the current results being listed above,” the health care company said.

“That being said, Signature HealthCARE’s Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center is prepared to appropriately care for our residents who test positive by using a variety of methods depending on outcomes, including opening two COVID-19 units on site in response to the need within our facility and within the community and Estill County. Signature HealthCARE has created almost four-dozen COVID-19 units in its facilities nationwide with the acknowledgement of the CDC. Lee County Care & Rehab Center’s COVID unit will be isolated with barrier systems in place, separating itself from the rest of the facility, with separate supplies, food, its own entrance, and dedicated staff who work on the COVID units only. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided and worn per CDC guidelines. Signature HealthCARE has consulted with its Infectious Disease physician and Infectious Disease nurse on board, who have provided guidance on the development of our COVID-19 units and who will be monitoring the implementation and operations at Lee County Care & Rehab. If at any time a physician determines a resident needs a higher level of care, they will be treated at one of our partnering hospitals,” the company continued.

“Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center wants to assure our residents, families, staff and community that we continue to take every precaution possible and follow the strict guidelines of the CDC and other controlling government agencies which include: a proactive facility-wide testing protocol, screening all stakeholders and residents daily for symptoms of the virus, testing weekly until there are no positive cases for 14 days, then testing staff every 14 days afterward, utilizing the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) including gloves and masks, currently restricting facility visitation in accordance with federal and state guidelines, and using alternate methods of communication for families, including Telehealth, iPads, iPhones, FaceTime, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, as well as window visits and car parades and the mailing of cards and letters.

In this COVID-19 climate, we must continue to mandate, per government instruction, that our families continue in this restricted protocol. It is of the utmost importance for the protection of your loved one. We know remaining physically distant from loved ones has been difficult for all. There’s nothing like personal interaction. But we are thankful and appreciate that most of our families have understood our restrictions on visitation, and in fact, welcome them and have asked us to keep those protections in place,” the company concluded.