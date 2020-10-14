Tracking Some of the Coldest Air of the Season

Keeping an eye on a cold front, which will spark showers Thursday night. Colder air and sunny skies take over, behind the front, for the weekend. Some of the coldest air arrives Friday night as lows cool to around 30. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear and breezy as lows cool to around 60.
THURSDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers, as highs warm to around 70.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
