Nicholasville Police charge man in fatal shooting, victim identified

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 45-year-old Nicholasville man is charged with murder in

connection with a shooting Tuesday night.

According to Nicholasville Police, Michael Walker initially was charged with first-degree assault in the shooting that happened in a residential area in the 800 block of Beauford Place. The charges were upgraded when the victim in the shooting later died.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as 33-year-old Mario Walls who died at 2:11 a.m. at UK Medical Center where he’d been taken after the shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at 10:44 p.m. and when officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot to the abdomen.

He ultimately was taken to UK Medical Center where he died, according to police and Ginn.

Police say they initially had little information about a suspect but just after midnight Wednesday, officers encountered Walker at the Five Star convenience store which is about two blocks from the shooting scene at the intersection of Williams Road and Main Street.

“Through further investigation it was determined that Walker was the suspect who shot the victim,” Police said.

He was booked into the Jessamine County Detention Center at 1:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.