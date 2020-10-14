Father charged with shooting and killing his child, wounding another

VICCO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A father is accused of shooting two of his children, one died, the other was airlifted to a hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco in Perry County.

KSP says the initial investigation indicates 36-year old David Hampton, of Vicco, shot two of his children. The Hazard Herald reports both children are under the age of 15.

State Police say both children were evacuated from a neighbor’s house by Troopers and rushed to Hazard ARH where one of the children died. The other child was airlifted to Johnson City to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Hampton was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to KSP.

He was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard.

KSP Detective Josh Huff is leading the investigation, which includes what led to the shootings.