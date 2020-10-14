‘Deal’ winner selling car to benefit special needs children

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The owners of Hogg Therapy in Berea are selling a prize car and plan to use the profits to help children in the Madison County area.

Michelle Raney, co-owner of Hogg Therapy, won the car on a ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ episode that aired in April and wants to use her big prize to help those in need in the area.

“All the profit will be going to a non-profit organization to help children with special needs get services and therapy equipment who may not be able to afford it otherwise,” she said.

The 2019 Ford Fiesta SE is brand new and comes equipped with the sports package. Raney is listing the car at $16,500.

“Therapy is so crucial for some children’s development especially children with special needs,” said Jennifer Fowler, co-owner of Hogg Therapy. “We are so excited to be able to donate the money to a non-profit and help local kids who otherwise would not be able to get these much-needed services.”

Hogg Therapy offers pediatric therapy including occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, physical therapy, and feeding therapy in Madison County and the surrounding areas.

The car is listed on Facebook and Cars.com.