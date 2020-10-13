Tracking Frost for the Weekend

High pressure brings cooler air and a blast of sunshine. A stronger cold front pushes across Central and Eastern late on Thursday. Some of the coolest air of the season arrives for the weekend. Expect frost Friday night. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cool as lows cool to the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 70s.

- Advertisement -

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

GZabrecky@wtvq.com