Tracking Frost for the Weekend

High pressure brings cooler air and a blast of sunshine. A stronger cold front pushes across Central and Eastern late on Thursday. Some of the coolest air of the season arrives for the weekend. Expect frost Friday night. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Mostly clear and cool as lows cool to the middle 40s.
WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny as highs warm to the middle 70s.
Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com
Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com