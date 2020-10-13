State says it’s taking precautions in wake of California’s ‘fake’ ballot drop boxes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday the state is further publicizing the location of authorized, official ballot drop boxes across the state as an added safeguard after the Republican Party admitted it had placed at least 50 ‘fake” ballot drop boxes around Los Angeles, Fresno and Orange Counties.

“We are listing every authorized ballot drop box on the state election web site. Most counties have them listed on their sites, but we are adding them to state site so people know clearly,” Beshear said when asked about the California situation during his daily briefing Tuesday.

The official drop boxes in Kentucky are blue and specially labeled and designed.

But in California, the Republican Party admitted it duplicated the official dark gray metal boxes that popped up in places like gun shops, churches, gun shops and Republican Party offices.

They are labeled with white paper identifying them as either an “Official Ballot Drop off Box” or a “Ballot Drop Box,’ according to media reports.

“To the average voter, they are virtually indistinguishable from drop-off sites sanctioned by the state, which are governed by strict regulations intended to prevent the partisan manipulation of ballots,” the New York Times stated.’

“I hope we don’t see organizations trying to keep people from voting here or trying to make votes not be counted,” Beshear said in his response.

It’s unclear what Republicans in California planned to do with ballots dropped in the boxes placed by the party. Some have speculated they intended to turn them in and are only providing a “convenience” to voters. Other have suggested the party plans to filter through the ballots in hopes of “selecting” ones they think might favor Republicans.

“That won’t be tolerated in Kentucky,” Beshear said of either instance.

He encouraged voters to check with local election officials to make sure they are using official procedures and to monitor their ballot online.