Police seize $10,000 in cash, meth, heroin, cocaine during search

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Richmond man is busted on drug trafficking
charges after police say they found several ounces of meth, heroin and cocaine, more than $11,000 in cash and $270 in counterfeit money during a search of a home.
According to Richmond Police, Robert Hearn is charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Heroin, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Drug Unspecified, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument.
The charges came following the search Monday afternoon at 2020 Central Court. Officers said they were responding to a drug complaint and after getting permission to search, seized:
— $11,063.00 in cash
— 2.24 oz. of suspected Methamphetamine
— 1.89 oz. of suspected Heroin
— 1.070 oz. of Marijuana
— 1.08 oz. of suspected Cocaine
— Suspected Bath Salts
— 80 Xanax tablets
— Clear plastic baggies
— Digital scale
— Rubber bands
— $270 in counterfeit money