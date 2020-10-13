Police seize $10,000 in cash, meth, heroin, cocaine during search

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Richmond man is busted on drug trafficking

charges after police say they found several ounces of meth, heroin and cocaine, more than $11,000 in cash and $270 in counterfeit money during a search of a home.

- Advertisement -

According to Richmond Police, Robert Hearn is charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Heroin, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Cocaine, Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in Controlled Substance – Drug Unspecified, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument.

The charges came following the search Monday afternoon at 2020 Central Court. Officers said they were responding to a drug complaint and after getting permission to search, seized:

— $11,063.00 in cash

— 2.24 oz. of suspected Methamphetamine

— 1.89 oz. of suspected Heroin

— 1.070 oz. of Marijuana

— 1.08 oz. of suspected Cocaine

— Suspected Bath Salts

— 80 Xanax tablets

— Clear plastic baggies

— Digital scale

— Rubber bands

— $270 in counterfeit money