Old Kentucky Chocolates opening new store in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Here’s a sweet story. Old Kentucky Chocolates is opening a fourth store in Lexington this month, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The new location is in the Palomar Shopping Center at Harrodsburg Road and Man O’ War Boulevard.
In response to the pandemic, the new store will have a drive-thru.
The new location is at 3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Suite 10.
The other Lexington locations are at 450 Southland Drive, 1890 Star Shoot Parkway in Hamburg and in the Lansdowne Shoppes at 3385 Tates Creek Road.