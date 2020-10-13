No timeline yet to begin in-person classes in Fayette County

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
1
School Classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district is waiting on results from a survey sent to families last week before moving forward with tentative or firm dates on returning to in-person instruction or a hybrid schedule of in-person classes and online learning.

In the survey, families were essentially asked if they want to send their children back to the classroom for two days each week and learn at home online three, or keep them home altogether.

- Advertisement -

Families have until this Wednesday, October 14, to turn-in their surveys.  Superintendent Caulk says as of Sunday, October 11, some 12,000 surveys had been returned.

Caulk says a decision on the schedule going forward could come at the next Fayette County Board of Education meeting on October 26.  That could include a decision on when to begin “targeted services” for small groups of students who need extra help, beginning with elementary schools.   Middle and high school students would begin in subsequent weeks.

Individual schools will make their own decisions on the targeted services.  The activities could include career and technical education, mental health or academic counseling, occupational, physical or speech therapy, or remediation or tutoring.

At its meeting on Monday, the board heard from principals from across the school district about their plans to keep students safe once they return to the classroom.

Those plans include mandatory masks, temperature checks in schools and on buses and bus drivers and bus monitors would wear N-95 masks, which are considered the best available option for personal protective equipment against COVID-19.  The masks are worn by front-line healthcare workers and first responders.  The plans also include cleaning and sanitizing classrooms.

In the meantime, Fayette County students will continue to learn online at home as the coronavirus continues to dictate the school district’s plans and schedule.

Previous articleMartin County student tests positive for COVID-19, in-person classes continue
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.