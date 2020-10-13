No timeline yet to begin in-person classes in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the district is waiting on results from a survey sent to families last week before moving forward with tentative or firm dates on returning to in-person instruction or a hybrid schedule of in-person classes and online learning.
In the survey, families were essentially asked if they want to send their children back to the classroom for two days each week and learn at home online three, or keep them home altogether.
Families have until this Wednesday, October 14, to turn-in their surveys. Superintendent Caulk says as of Sunday, October 11, some 12,000 surveys had been returned.
Caulk says a decision on the schedule going forward could come at the next Fayette County Board of Education meeting on October 26. That could include a decision on when to begin “targeted services” for small groups of students who need extra help, beginning with elementary schools. Middle and high school students would begin in subsequent weeks.
Individual schools will make their own decisions on the targeted services. The activities could include career and technical education, mental health or academic counseling, occupational, physical or speech therapy, or remediation or tutoring.
At its meeting on Monday, the board heard from principals from across the school district about their plans to keep students safe once they return to the classroom.
Those plans include mandatory masks, temperature checks in schools and on buses and bus drivers and bus monitors would wear N-95 masks, which are considered the best available option for personal protective equipment against COVID-19. The masks are worn by front-line healthcare workers and first responders. The plans also include cleaning and sanitizing classrooms.
In the meantime, Fayette County students will continue to learn online at home as the coronavirus continues to dictate the school district’s plans and schedule.