Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says 200 schools not reporting COVID-19 cases to state portal

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
6

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gave an update to the state’s K-12 COVID-19 Dashboard, saying more schools need to report to the portal.

Regardless if the school is in-person or online, each school is required by the state to report positive COVID-19 cases each weekday.

Those numbers help the state recommend whether it’s safe to have students back in class.

“So, for the overwhelming number of you who are working diligently to keep your kids safe and to provide the information that your families need. Thank you,” Coleman said.

But as Coleman pointed out Tuesday during the governor’s daily briefing, 200 schools aren’t reporting.

“That is unacceptable. And it’s irresponsible. It jeopardizes the health of your students, your school staff, their families and your community,” she said.

ABC 36’s Monica Harkins went through each school district in our area and found four school districts the state says aren’t reporting: Berea Independent School District, Bourbon County Schools, Owsley County Schools and Robertson County Schools.

Bourbon County’s Superintendent Amy Baker says in her district’s case it was a technical issue.

“We have kept all of our data in folders while waiting on the problem to be corrected. We entered data this afternoon and will continue tomorrow (Wednesday). We are cooperative in following all state and local guidelines that help keep our students and staff members safe,” she said.

“So as we work to build a better kentucky in the middle of this global health pandemic our education and childcare communities have to be on their game, more than ever, ” Coleman said.

Click here to go to the portal.

