Family upset by possible release on bond of accused wife killer

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Richmond man and EKU lecturer accused of killing his wife could soon be on house arrest while awaiting trial.

39-year-old Glenn Jackson is charged with the murder, abuse of corpse, and tampering with evidence in the death of his wife, Ella Jackson.

Madison Circuit Court says last week a judge granted Jackson’s motion to have his bond reduced from $250,000 to $150,000. If he posts it, he’ll be released to home incarceration.

“We’re very anxious right now,” says Ella’s former husband, Jason Hans. “We’re not really sure what to do right now.”

Next week marks a year since Ella Jackson disappeared. Police believe she was killed that day, October 20th.

Jackson was arrested six months later in April.

Shortly after his arrest, Ella’s remains were found in Pulaski County, near property he owned.

Investigators say they found her blood and a knife in the trunk of his car.

Hans is the father to her adult son and now has custody of Ella’s young son she shares with Jackson.

Hans thinks the previous $250,000 and he can’t believe it’s now $150,000.

“Before the bail hearing I knew well in advance that something was happening and that ultimately this was happening. It was disappointing,” says Hans.

Madison Circuit Court says if Jackson posts bond he will wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with his son, no drugs or alcohol, and no visitors at his home except for his siblings and lawyer.

Days before Ella went missing police say she secretly met with a domestic violence advocate.

Hans says the judge’s decision is not only a slap in his family’s face but a blow to all domestic violence victims.

“During domestic violence awareness month, it’s hard to imagine they would let somebody out like this,” says Hans.

He knows innocent until proven guilty and he respects the process of a fair trial, but he says he wishes it wasn’t at his family’s expense.

“We are very uncomfortable with the situation,” says Hans.

Circuit court says Jackson has not yet posted bond.